Uppena Girl’s Tamil Debut! – TheMiracleTech

March 05, 2021

Kriti Shetty, who wooed Telugu audiences in the form of Beppamma, brought Uppa to fame. She is to romance with Ram Pothineni in her next film RAPo19 starring by the critically acclaimed director Linguswamy. With this film, Kriti is going to make her debut in Tamil as RaPo19 ​​will be produced simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil and dubbed in other languages. This is a great opportunity for Kriti as she achieved this position at the very early time of her career.

This yet-to-be-titled film is going to be an all-out large-scale action film with stylish elements. The director of Pandam Kodi, Awara hopes for his trademark style in the film.

It is going to be an ultra mass film in the right proportions. The makers of # RaPo19 ​​say that the film will be made on a high budget with high technical values. The film is being bankrolled by Chittoori Srinivas under the Srinivas Silver Screen as Production Number 6.

