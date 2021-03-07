Uppena latest collection: beyond 100 crores

Uppena Collection: The recently released romantic entertainer film Uppena is set in Kakinada and revolves around the relationship between people from two different social groups. Helmeted by this film Buchchi babu sana And jointly supported by Sukumar Writing and Maithri Movie Makers. Uppena, based on the honor killing, marked the debut of Vaishnav Tej and Kriti Shetty in the Telugu film industry. The film Uppana is doing a great collection at the box office and as per the merchant reports, Vaishnav Tej Starr has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Production house Mythory Movie Makers confirmed this by sharing a new poster on the official Twitter handle.

On the release date of the film itself, Buchi Babu Sana’s mentor and talented and creative filmmaker Sukumar predicted that Uppena would enter the Rs 100 crore club and finally the film has crossed the mark.

Panja Vaishnav Tej and Kriti Shetty starrer romantic drama has garnered over Rs 50 crore worldwide.

Recently, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu saw director Buchi Babu Sana’s Uppana at a private screening and called it a classic. Stylish star Allu Arjun is a proud brother as his cousin Vaishnav Tej made his debut with Uppena.