LATEST

Uppena Release On Star Mon This Sunday And On Netflix OTT Tomorrow – Tech TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
Uppena release on Star Mon this Sunday and on Netflix OTT Tomorrow

Open: The poetic romance screened by Uppena, a romantic drama movie set in Telugu, was like a remedy for the Covid blues when it was launched in February 2021. The gorgeous chemistry of Aasi and Bebamma was a sight to behold, making the movie garnered Rs. . 83 crore on the field workplace and turned it into successful.

The movie starred debutants Krithi Shetty and Panja Vaishnav Tej within the lead roles, whereas Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi additionally performed a pivotal function. The followers ought to rejoice because the film is all set to entertain on the small display and OTT platforms. So listed here are all the main points.

Contents hide
1 The place are you able to watch Uppena?
1.1 What’s Uppena’s plot?

The place are you able to watch Uppena?

The web premiere of the movie at Netflix was scheduled to launch April 14, 2021The romantic drama may also premiere on the main leisure channel, Star Maa, on April 18, 2021 (Sunday)The channel has acquired all rights to ‘Uppena’. ‘

The movie marks the directorial debut of Bucchi babu Sana, who can be the author of the movie. The movie has been produced by Sukumar in collaboration with Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, below their banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Film Makers.

What’s Uppena’s plot?

The story revolves round Aasi and Bebamma. Aasi, a fisherman, falls in love with the daughter of an influential Zamindar, Raayanam. Raayanam fiercely protects his daughter to guard the respect of their household. That is how the story unfolds.

Keep tuned for extra updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

DA Image DA Image
9
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
9
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
9
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
9
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
9
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
8
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
7
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments
DA Image DA Image
7
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
7
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top