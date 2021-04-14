Uppena Release On Star Mon This Sunday And On Netflix OTT Tomorrow – Tech TMT

Open: The poetic romance screened by Uppena, a romantic drama movie set in Telugu, was like a remedy for the Covid blues when it was launched in February 2021. The gorgeous chemistry of Aasi and Bebamma was a sight to behold, making the movie garnered Rs. . 83 crore on the field workplace and turned it into successful.

The movie starred debutants Krithi Shetty and Panja Vaishnav Tej within the lead roles, whereas Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi additionally performed a pivotal function. The followers ought to rejoice because the film is all set to entertain on the small display and OTT platforms. So listed here are all the main points.

The place are you able to watch Uppena?

The web premiere of the movie at Netflix was scheduled to launch April 14, 2021The romantic drama may also premiere on the main leisure channel, Star Maa, on April 18, 2021 (Sunday)The channel has acquired all rights to ‘Uppena’. ‘

The movie marks the directorial debut of Bucchi babu Sana, who can be the author of the movie. The movie has been produced by Sukumar in collaboration with Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, below their banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Film Makers.

What’s Uppena’s plot?

The story revolves round Aasi and Bebamma. Aasi, a fisherman, falls in love with the daughter of an influential Zamindar, Raayanam. Raayanam fiercely protects his daughter to guard the respect of their household. That is how the story unfolds.

Keep tuned for extra updates.