Upper Cape Tech Holding 8th Grade Open Houses Through May – CapeNews.net

Each Tuesday this month, from 5 PM to 7 PM, Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School will hold an open house for 8th graders and their families.
This year, to keep numbers down for COVID-19 safety reasons, the school will hold four open houses, one each for 8th graders from Bourne, Falmouth, Sandwich, and Marion and Wareham combined, School Superintendent Roger D. Forget said—a change from the open house for all towns normally held in October.
“We encourage all 8th graders who are making decisions about where to go to school in September to attend the open houses,” Mr. Forget said. “We are looking to really give 8th graders and their families a sense of the school.”
Again for COVID safety reasons, Upper Cape teachers will act as tour guides for each family group to provide a socially distanced yet personalized tour, which will go around the outside of the campus, “weaving through the shop areas,” he said. “Inside, doors will be open; it will be airy and safe.”
All 15 of the school’s shops will be open during the open house evenings. Current students and teachers will give demonstrations in each area, from automotive to culinary arts.
Families will be able to meet with vocational and academic staff, and guidance counselors will be available for students who want to do on-site applications, Mr. Forget said.
The teachers acting as guides will be able to answer any questions students and their families have, whether it be how many electrical or cosmetology hours will be earned toward licensure, what sports the school offers, or what after-school programs are available, he said.
Each tour will last about 45 minutes. Students will each receive an Upper Cape bag, safety glasses, a map of the school and other “goodies.”
“These open houses are primarily for 8th graders and their families,” Mr. Forget said, “but we welcome any and all families, such as 7th graders and students who are thinking of transferring.”
Bourne’s open house at Upper Cape Tech was on May 4. Falmouth’s is planned for May 11 and Sandwich’s for May 18, with Marion and Wareham together on May 25.
To sign up, call 508-7599-7711, extension 210.