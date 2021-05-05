LATEST

Upper Cape Tech Holding 8th Grade Open Houses Through May – CapeNews.net

Each Tuesday this month, from 5 PM to 7 PM, Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School will hold an open house for 8th graders and their families.

This year, to keep numbers down for COVID-19 safety reasons, the school will hold four open houses, one each for 8th graders from Bourne, Falmouth, Sandwich, and Marion and Wareham combined, School Superintendent Roger D. Forget said—a change from the open house for all towns normally held in October.

“We encourage all 8th graders who are making decisions about where to go to school in September to attend the open houses,” Mr. Forget said. “We are looking to really give 8th graders and their families a sense of the school.”

Again for COVID safety reasons, Upper Cape teachers will act as tour guides for each family group to provide a socially distanced yet personalized tour, which will go around the outside of the campus, “weaving through the shop areas,” he said. “Inside, doors will be open; it will be airy and safe.”

All 15 of the school’s shops will be open during the open house evenings. Current students and teachers will give demonstrations in each area, from automotive to culinary arts.

Families will be able to meet with vocational and academic staff, and guidance counselors will be available for students who want to do on-site applications, Mr. Forget said.

The teachers acting as guides will be able to answer any questions students and their families have, whether it be how many electrical or cosmetology hours will be earned toward licensure, what sports the school offers, or what after-school programs are available, he said.

Each tour will last about 45 minutes. Students will each receive an Upper Cape bag, safety glasses, a map of the school and other “goodies.”

“These open houses are primarily for 8th graders and their families,” Mr. Forget said, “but we welcome any and all families, such as 7th graders and students who are thinking of transferring.”

Bourne’s open house at Upper Cape Tech was on May 4.  Falmouth’s is planned for May 11 and Sandwich’s for May 18, with Marion and Wareham together on May 25.

To sign up, call 508-7599-7711, extension 210.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

31
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
8
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Avatar Avatar
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top