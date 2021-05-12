Upper Hand Named Most Innovative Tech Company at 2021 American Business Awards – Club Industry

Club Industry was not involved in the creation of this content.

INDIANAPOLIS, May 12, 2021 — Upper Hand, the leader in sports and fitness software, today proudly announces that it has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Tech Company Category at the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.

Through innovation, Upper Hand has cemented itself as an industry leader. Less than one year after expanding its software footprint to include fitness businesses, Upper Hand was recognized by top review platforms as a leader in the sector, outplacing competitors who have offered this solution for years.

Additionally, in response to COVID-19, Upper Hand innovated new features and resources that enabled businesses to rebound from the pandemic. Included were the UP Financial Suite which grants flexibility in payment acceptance to businesses, as well as best-in-class video analysis tools that allowed their customers to transition seamlessly to virtual training.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.

“In perhaps the greatest period of disruption our industry has faced, Upper Hand has remained committed to building innovative solutions that give sports and fitness businesses the competitive edge,” said Kevin MacCauley, Founder and CEO of Upper Hand. “The future is incredibly bright for industry businesses, and we intend to continue to drive a world-class software experience for our customers and their clients.”

“The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we’re poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year’s winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Upper Hand

Upper Hand is the leading provider of full-suite sports and fitness management software that enables businesses to achieve more while doing less. Sports and fitness facilities, studios, and businesses – from small enterprises to large franchises – use Upper Hand’s integrated software and payments platform to operate their business more efficiently, increase customer satisfaction, and leverage real-time data for better decision-making. Its product suite includes features to manage client booking and registration, memberships, staff and facility scheduling, retail, video analysis, and more. For more information on how Upper Hand is reinventing the way business is done in sports and fitness, visit www.getupperhand.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards athttp://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.