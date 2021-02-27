UPPRB UP Police Recruitment 2021 | 9534 SI and Other Vacancy, Apply, Online Registration Form, Notification PDF @ uppbpb.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has issued recruitment notification for various Police Department vacancies in the latest trick. 9534 vacancies are going to be filled for many posts like Sub Inspector (SI) Civil Police (Male / Female), Platoon Commander / Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male), and Fire Service Second Officer (Male). Interested applicants can visit the official notification for more information about eligibility criteria, pay scale, age limit etc. The online applications will start from 01 April 2021 and will end on 30 April 2021.

Candidates wishing to apply for UPPRB Police Recruitment can visit the official portal uppbpb.gov.in.

This article explains the online process to apply for UPPRB UP Police Recruitment 2021, 9534 SI and other vacancies, online registration form, eligibility criteria and official notification PDF.

Eligibility Criteria for UPPRB UP Police Recruitment

Let us look at the eligibility criteria that an applicant should be eligible for UPPRB UP Police Recruitment 2021.

Applicants must have completed at least graduation in any of the relevant streams.

The age limit of the applicant candidates should be between 21 years to 28 years.

Must be physically fit as per recruitment requirements.

Must be a resident of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

There should be no criminal case against the applicant candidates.

How to apply for UPPRB UP Police Bharti online @ uppbpb.gov.in

Let’s see the online process to apply for the UPPRB Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2021 on the official portal.

Go to the official portal of UP Police Recruitment.

It takes online applicants to the home page.

Click on the UPPRP UP Police Recruitment link on the home page.

UPPRB UP Police Recruitment Online Registration Form 2021

After this, the corresponding application form opens on the next web page.

Enter personal details, education details, address details, upload documents, salary application fees online.

However, the online application process has not started yet and is scheduled to start from 1 April 2021.

We will keep you updated once there is an official notification about the application form filling process.

Please keep visiting our article to get the latest updates about the schemes of the state and central government.

Official Notification for 9534 UPPRB UP SI and Other Vacancy

Let’s see the recently announced Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2021.

Applicants can find all the details about the recently announced UP Police Recruitment Board vacancies.

Click here To view and download the official notification about the same.

To view and download the official notification about the same. Applicants can also take a hard copy of the notification for future references.

UP Police SI Vacancy Details

category Sub Inspector (SI) Civil Police Platoon Commander PAC / Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male) Second officer of fire service (Male) Ur Is 3613 194 10 EWS 902 ४ 48 02 OBC Is 2437 131 06 scheduled caste 1895 101 05 scheduled tribe 180 10 00

UPPBPB Official Portal

Know:

Tulsi Ganga Complex

19-C Vidhan Sabha Marg

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh-226001

Email: [email protected]

Phone- 0522-2235752

Fax-0522-2235806

CUG-9454404786

UPPRB UP Police Recruitment 2021 FAQ FAQ