UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Apply Online for 328 Assistant Professor Post Vacancy Details

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the postponement notice for the Screening test for Assistant Professor post on the official website. The candidates who have applied for this can appear for the Screening test on 17th April.  They can go through the notice which is available on the official website which is uppsc.up.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh Public Servicemmission (UPPSC) has released the postponement notice for the screening test for Assistant Professor Post on its official website. Commission was to conduct the screening test for Assistant Professor Post on 17 April 2021. All such candidates who have to appear in the screening test for Assistant Professor Post can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission-i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC has activated the online application on 25th February 2021.

The last date to submit the application was 12 April 2021. The UPPSC has postponed the screening test cause of the Local Body Election in Uttar Pradesh for the post of Assistant Professor. The candidates who have completed their graduation from any recognized college or university can apply for the post of Assistant Professor. They can check the fresh exam date for the Assistant Professor Screening Test exam.

Steps to check the Assistant Professor Screentesting test exam date:

  • Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Click on the link ” Assistant Professor Screening Exam 2020″ highlighted on the screen
  • Download the PDF of the Postponement date for the Assistant Professor Screening Exam

The candidates who have completed their graduation from any recognized university and college in any course can apply for this test. They must have passed the graduation with a minimum of 55% marks. The candidates must have passed the NET (National Eligibility Test) conducted by UGC or State SET. The selection will be held in three rounds. The first candidates have to qualify for the written test, after qualifying for the test they will be called for a personal interview.

If they qualify for the interview, they will be asked for document verification. The examination fee for the General and OBC candidate will be Rs.2000/-. SC/ST candidates will pay Rs. 1000/- application fee. The syllabus for this post will be available on the official website. The mock tests and previous year’s question papers will help the candidate to learn the exam pattern so they can score well. For further details visit the official website. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

