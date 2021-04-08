UPSC IES Exam Notification 2021: Postgraduates can Apply Before April 27, Exam on July 16- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

UPSC IES Exam 2021

The applications are invited by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the posts of Indian Economic Service Exam 2021 (15 Vacancy). Postgraduates can apply online before April 27, 2021. Selection will be based on Preliminary Written Exam & Interview.

UPSC IES Exam 2021 Details



Post: Indian Economic Service Examination (IES) 2021

No. of Vacancy: 15

UPSC IES Exam 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Postgraduate Degree in Economics/ Applied Economics/ Business Economics/ Econometrics from a Recognized University.

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit/credit card or Net Banking or challan in any branch of SBI.

For GEN/OBC: 200/-

For SC/ST/Female/PWD: No fee

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 07, 2021

Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 27, 2021, until 06.00 PM

Last Date for Payment of Fee at Bank: April 26, 2021

Last Date Payment of Fee through Online: April 27, 2021

UPSC IES 2021 Exam Date: July 16, 2021

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply at upsconline.nic.in from April 07, 2021, to April 27, 2021.

UPSC IES Exam 2021 Job Location: All India

UPSC IES Exam 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Written Exam & Interview.

UPSC IES Exam 2021 Notification: https://www.upsc.gov.in/