ENTERTAINMENT

UPSC IES, ISS Recruitment 2021 Released Applu Online for 241 Posts Check Notifications

Avatar
By
Posted on
UPSC IES, ISS Recruitment 2021

For all the eligible and interesting candidates who want to get the post of Indian Economic Service (IES)/Indian Statistical Service (ISS), the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications. On Wednesday, the board official invited all the candidates who interested in the posts and preparing themselves for it. You can check the notification on the official website of the board and all the people can apply for it if they are eligible for the post. A very huge number of candidates regularly looking forward to finding some details related to the posts invited by the board.

UPSC IES, ISS Recruitment 2021

If you want to get the post then you need to visit the official website of the board. After that you need to apply for UPSC IES, ISS 2021 to appear in the examination. Let us also tell you that the last date of submitting the application form is 27th April 2021. The online application can be withdrawn from 4th May 2021 to 10th May 2021 till 6 PM. The official website of the board is upsc.gov.in where candidates can visit to submit their application for the UPSC IES, ISS 2021. Here, we provide all the steps that help you to submit your application form for the post.

  • First, you need to go to the official website of UPSC which is upsc.gov.in.
  • After you land on the homepage then you need to find the notification of UPSC IES, ISS 2021. Click on it.
  • You need to fill in your personal details to submit your application form for the post.
  • Pay the examination fee to complete your steps of submitting the application form.
  • In the end, you need to take a printout of the page for future reference.

To fill 26 vacancies, the recruitment drive is conducted by the board. In which 15 vacancies are for Indian Economic Service, and 11 for Indian Statistical Service issued by the board. The supposed date of exams will be 16th July 2021. The candidates who interested in it and eligible to get the vacancy. The number of candidates who interested in it and regularly searching for the recruitment drive. Now, the board finally invited the candidates for UPSC IES, ISS 2021 because the board wants to fill the vacancies. So, if you want to get all the details that you want to know related to the notification and the updates then stay connected with us.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
725
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
722
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
719
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
718
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
712
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
698
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
668
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
609
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
581
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
578
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top