UPSC IES, ISS Recruitment 2021 Released Applu Online for 241 Posts Check Notifications

For all the eligible and interesting candidates who want to get the post of Indian Economic Service (IES)/Indian Statistical Service (ISS), the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications. On Wednesday, the board official invited all the candidates who interested in the posts and preparing themselves for it. You can check the notification on the official website of the board and all the people can apply for it if they are eligible for the post. A very huge number of candidates regularly looking forward to finding some details related to the posts invited by the board.

If you want to get the post then you need to visit the official website of the board. After that you need to apply for UPSC IES, ISS 2021 to appear in the examination. Let us also tell you that the last date of submitting the application form is 27th April 2021. The online application can be withdrawn from 4th May 2021 to 10th May 2021 till 6 PM. The official website of the board is upsc.gov.in where candidates can visit to submit their application for the UPSC IES, ISS 2021. Here, we provide all the steps that help you to submit your application form for the post.

First, you need to go to the official website of UPSC which is upsc.gov.in.

After you land on the homepage then you need to find the notification of UPSC IES, ISS 2021. Click on it.

You need to fill in your personal details to submit your application form for the post.

Pay the examination fee to complete your steps of submitting the application form.

In the end, you need to take a printout of the page for future reference.

To fill 26 vacancies, the recruitment drive is conducted by the board. In which 15 vacancies are for Indian Economic Service, and 11 for Indian Statistical Service issued by the board. The supposed date of exams will be 16th July 2021. The candidates who interested in it and eligible to get the vacancy. The number of candidates who interested in it and regularly searching for the recruitment drive. Now, the board finally invited the candidates for UPSC IES, ISS 2021 because the board wants to fill the vacancies. So, if you want to get all the details that you want to know related to the notification and the updates then stay connected with us.