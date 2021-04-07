UPSC ISS Exam Notification 2021 for Graduates & Postgraduates, Exam to be held in July- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

LATEST

UPSC ISS Exam Notification 2021 for Graduates & Postgraduates, Exam to be held in July

UPSC ISS Exam 2021
The applications are invited by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the posts of Indian Statistical Service Exam 2021 (11 Vacancy). Graduates, Post Graduates can apply online before April 27, 2021.

UPSC ISS Exam 2021 Details
Post: Indian Economic Service Examination (IES) 2021
No. of Vacancy: 15

UPSC Indian Statistical Service Exam 2021 Eligibility Criteria:
Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subjects or a Master’s degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a recognized University.
Age Limit: 21 to 30 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit/credit card or Net Banking or challan in any branch of SBI.
For GEN/OBC: 200/-
For SC/ST/Female/PWD: No fee

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 07, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: April 27, 2021, until 06.00 PM
Last Date for Payment of Fee at Bank: April 26, 2021
Last Date Payment of Fee through Online: April 27, 2021
UPSC ISS 2021 Exam Date: July 16, 2021

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply at upsconline.nic.in from April 07, 2021, to April 27, 2021, till 06.00 PM.

UPSC ISS Exam 2021 Job Location: All India

UPSC ISS Exam 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Written Exam & Interview.

UPSC ISS Exam 2021 Notification: upsconline.nic.in

Source link

