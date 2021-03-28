UPSC NDA 2021 Admit Card Released @ upsc.gov.in Hall Ticket Download Here Details

Union Public Service Fee has introduced the UPSC NDA Admit Card 2021 right now. The candidates who’ve utilized for the Nationwide Defence Academy can verify the Admit card on the official web site of UPSC NDA i.e upsc.gov.in.The UPSC has activated the web site on thirtieth December for UPSC NDA software. The final date for submission was nineteenth January. The UPSC NDA examination goes to be performed on 18th April. The UPSC NDA Admit Card is barely out there on the official web site.

Nationwide Defence Academy (NDA) Entrance examination has organized by Union Public Service Fee (UPSC). The examination might be performed two instances which is NDA-I and NDA-II. Candidates can straight get chosen in Military, Navy, and AIrforce by means of NDA. UPSC NDA has launched the notification for 400 posts in Nationwide Defence Academy. The examination might be performed in numerous examination facilities throughout the nation. The examination might be held in written take a look at offline mode The examination will comprise objective-type questions.

Steps to obtain the UPSC NDA 2021, Admit Card:

Go to the official web site of UPSC

Click on on the choice ” What’s New” highlighted on the display screen

Click on on the choice UPSC NDA/ NA Admit Card

Enter the registration quantity and password to the login web site

A captcha code will seem on the display screen, enter the code and submit

Obtain the UPSC NDA Admit Card 2021

Take a printout for future use

The age restrict must be between16 years to 18 years. Candidates who’ve handed the twelfth normal in 2021 or who’re showing for the twelfth normal can apply for this examination. The born yr of candidates must be January 2002 to January 200. Feminine candidates and married candidates usually are not eligible for the NDA examination. The candidates of the unreserved class must pay RS. 100/- examination payment. SC/ST/NCOs/ORs/JCOs are exempted to pay any payment.

There are two modes out there for the examination both on-line or offline. The candidate will pay by money mode. They should take a printout of the system-generated pay-in-slip and deposit the payment on the SBI department counter. The candidate can even pay by means of their Credit score Card and Debit Card. The candidate who’re to take admission in NDA they have to be bodily match as per the bodily requirements issued by UPSC.

The candidates are suggested to learn the Admit Card rigorously to allow them to get the correct location of the examination centre. They should attain earlier than an hour earlier than the examination began. They’re instructed to put on a face masks and carry a clear 20ml bottle of hand sanitizer. Additional particulars can be found on the official web site. To know extra about this text keep related to us.