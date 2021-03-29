ENTERTAINMENT

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 28 Assistant Professor Posts at upsc.gov.in

Avatar
By
Posted on
upsc recruitment 2021

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the recruitment for the post of Assistant Professor. The notification released on Monday on the official website. The interested candidates can apply for this examination. The online application will be started from 30th March 2021 on the official website i.e  The last date to apply for this examination will be 11th April. There are recruitments for Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Paediatrics), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which has 14 vacancies. The post of Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Psychiatry) 11 vacancies.

upsc recruitment 2021

The post Specialist Grade- III Assistant Professor (Physiology), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Grade-III has 2 vacancies. There is one vacancy for a Special Grade-III Assistant Professor (Surgical Gastroenterology). The candidate can check the eligibility on the official website of UPSC. Candidates who will apply for UPSC Recruitment will pay Rs. 25/- fee. They can pay through net banking/ Debit Card/Credit Card or can deposit the money in SBI Branch. SC/ST/PWD/ Women candidates of any community. Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates fee will not be exempted.

Steps to apply for online application of UPSC Recruitment 2021:

  • Visit the official website i.e upsc.gov.org.in
  • Click on the option “Specialist Grade- III Assistant Professor” on the home page
  • The recruitment page will open
  • Fill in the details such as Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth, Education Qualification
  • Read the online application carefully before submitting the form
  • Submit the online application and download the pdf
  • Take a print out for the future reference

The maximum age of the candidate shouldn’t be more than 40 years. Candidates applying for UPSC Specialist Grade Jobs through UPSC Specialist Grade Recruitment 2021 must have an MBBS Degree with a Post Graduation Degree in Physiology, Psychiatry, Pediatrics, and Surgical Gastroenterology specialties from any recognized college and university. The candidate should have a minimum of three years of experience in teaching. The date of examination will be announced soon by UPSC soon. The candidate will be appointed on a permanent basis. Applicants who are looking for this recruitment have to get registered on the official website of UPSC.

The examination will be conducted online. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male applicants and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee. Candidates must apply online through the website i.e www.upsc.gov.in. The candidate is instructed to read the instructions in the Admit Card carefully so they can get the exact details about the examination. They are also advised to wear a face mask and carry a 30ml bottle of hand sanitizer. Stay connected to us to know more about this article.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
318
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
298
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
288
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x