UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 28 Assistant Professor Posts at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the recruitment for the post of Assistant Professor. The notification released on Monday on the official website. The interested candidates can apply for this examination. The online application will be started from 30th March 2021 on the official website i.e The last date to apply for this examination will be 11th April. There are recruitments for Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Paediatrics), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which has 14 vacancies. The post of Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Psychiatry) 11 vacancies.

The post Specialist Grade- III Assistant Professor (Physiology), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Grade-III has 2 vacancies. There is one vacancy for a Special Grade-III Assistant Professor (Surgical Gastroenterology). The candidate can check the eligibility on the official website of UPSC. Candidates who will apply for UPSC Recruitment will pay Rs. 25/- fee. They can pay through net banking/ Debit Card/Credit Card or can deposit the money in SBI Branch. SC/ST/PWD/ Women candidates of any community. Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates fee will not be exempted.

Steps to apply for online application of UPSC Recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website i.e upsc.gov.org.in

Click on the option “Specialist Grade- III Assistant Professor” on the home page

The recruitment page will open

Fill in the details such as Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth, Education Qualification

Read the online application carefully before submitting the form

Submit the online application and download the pdf

Take a print out for the future reference

The maximum age of the candidate shouldn’t be more than 40 years. Candidates applying for UPSC Specialist Grade Jobs through UPSC Specialist Grade Recruitment 2021 must have an MBBS Degree with a Post Graduation Degree in Physiology, Psychiatry, Pediatrics, and Surgical Gastroenterology specialties from any recognized college and university. The candidate should have a minimum of three years of experience in teaching. The date of examination will be announced soon by UPSC soon. The candidate will be appointed on a permanent basis. Applicants who are looking for this recruitment have to get registered on the official website of UPSC.

The examination will be conducted online. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male applicants and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee. Candidates must apply online through the website i.e www.upsc.gov.in. The candidate is instructed to read the instructions in the Admit Card carefully so they can get the exact details about the examination. They are also advised to wear a face mask and carry a 30ml bottle of hand sanitizer. Stay connected to us to know more about this article.