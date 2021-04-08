LATEST

UPSESSB PGT Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 2595 Posts, PG & BEd Pass can Apply- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

UPSESSB PGT Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 2595 Posts, PG & BEd Pass can Apply

UPSESSB PGT Recruitment 2021
The applications are invited by the UPSESSB for the posts of 2595 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Vacancy in Various Subjects. Postgraduate, B.Ed pass can apply before April 21, 2021.

UPSESSB PGT Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)
No. of Vacancy: 2595
Pay Scale: 47600 – 151100/- Level-8

UPSESSB PGT Recruitment 2021 Category wise Details:
PGT (Balak)
Gen: 1315
OBC: 633
SC: 326
ST: 07
Total: 2281

PGT (Balika)
Gen: 193
OBC: 83
SC: 38
ST: 0
Total: 314

UPSESSB PGT Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates must have Post Graduate in relevant subjects at any recognized University.

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card OR Challan.
For General/OBC: 750/-
For EWS/SC: 450/-
For ST candidates: 250/-

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: March 16, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Registration (Part-I): April 21, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 23, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission (Part-II): April 25, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at upsessb.org OR pariksha.up.nic.in till April 21, 2021, for (Part-I) and April 25, 2021, for Part-II.

UPSESSB PGT Recruitment 2021 Job Location: Uttar Pradesh

UPSESSB PGT Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test & Interview.

UPSESSB PGT Recruitment 2021 Notification: eparikshalive1

