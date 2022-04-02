Upshot for Jeff Kennett, Sam Mitchell and Hawthorne from Cyril Rioli story

Kennett’s term actually runs until the end of 2023, but, with Hawkes for Change insisting he leave quickly (his statement on Rioli’s demand that he should leave immediately), he has indicated that he may leave soon. are interested. “This [Rioli] Said a former Kennett board member who, according to club sources, will be set to leave quietly later this year, but is equally not the kind of person to be kicked out of anything overnight Go.

Cyril Rioli in action during the 2015 AFL Grand Final Credit:Scott Barbour

Kennett’s offensive comments were the worst to emerge from the interview with Riolis. Much more disturbing was the incident at the end of the 2013 season trip (when Kennett was no longer the club’s president) when, according to Shanin, a senior player asked teammates…