UPTET 2022 Result announced @updeled.gov.in; 443598 qualify for paper I and 216994 for paper II

PRAYAGRAJ: Authorities of Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP have announced the result of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2021, here on Friday.

According to secretary ERA, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, said, “39 percent of the candidates have qualified the primary level TET and 28 percent in the upper primary level examination”.


The detailed result has been uploaded at the official website of ERA https://updeled.gov.in/ for the benefit of the candidates, added Chaturvedi.

UPTET 2022: Result Summary
Primary Level

Registered
1291628
Appeared
1147090
Qualified
443598
Qualify%
38.67%
Upper Primary Level

Registered
873553
Appeared
765921
Qualified
216994
Qualify%
28.33%
Exam Date
23/01/2022
Result Date
08/04/2022
