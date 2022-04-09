UPTET 2022 Result announced @updeled.gov.in; 443598 qualify for paper I and 216994 for paper II

PRAYAGRAJ: Authorities of Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP have announced the result of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2021, here on Friday.
The detailed result has been uploaded at the official website of ERA https://updeled.gov.in/ for the benefit of the candidates, added Chaturvedi.
UPTET 2022: Result Summary
According to secretary ERA, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, said, “39 percent of the candidates have qualified the primary level TET and 28 percent in the upper primary level examination”.
