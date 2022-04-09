UPTET 2022 Result announced @updeled.gov.in; 443598 qualify for paper I and 216994 for paper II

PRAYAGRAJ: Authorities of Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP have announced the result of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2021, here on Friday.

According to secretary ERA, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, said, “39 percent of the candidates have qualified the primary level TET and 28 percent in the upper primary level examination”.

Primary Level



Registered

1291628

Appeared

1147090

Qualified

443598

Qualify%

38.67%

Upper Primary Level



Registered

873553

Appeared

765921

Qualified

216994

Qualify%

28.33%

Exam Date

23/01/2022

Result Date

08/04/2022



The detailed result has been uploaded at the official website of ERA https://updeled.gov.in/ for the benefit of the candidates, added Chaturvedi.He…