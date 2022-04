UPTET Result 2022 Released: The wait is over! UPTET result released, check here in one click – uptet result 2021 2022 released check uptet sarkari result at updeled.gov.in

UPTET Result 2022 Released: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Result has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). The wait for the results of more than 18 lakh candidates of UPTET (UPTET Result 2021) is over. 38 percent candidates have passed in primary and 28 percent in upper primary. UPTET Result Official Website