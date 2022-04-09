UPTET Results 2022 declared at updeled.gov.in, 39% pass for primary level

The much-awaited result of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2021 was declared by the Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP on Friday afternoon.

The detailed result has been made available on the official website https://updeled.gov.in/ for the benefit of the candidates,” said Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, secretary, ERA, UP.

Chaturvedi said that 39 percent of the candidates have been declared passed in the primary level TET and 28 percent in the upper primary level examination.

Out of 12,91,628 candidates registered for the primary level TET held on January 21, 11,47,090 appeared in the examination. Of these, 4,43,598 (38.67 or 39 per cent) have passed, he said.

