UPTET Results 2022 Live update: UPTET results declared at updeled.gov.in

Apr 08, 2022 02:08 PM IST
“The detailed result has been made available on the official website https://updeled.gov.in/ for the benefit of the candidates,” Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, secretary, ERA, UP, stated.
Apr 08, 2022 02:07 PM IST
UPTET result declared at
The much-awaited result of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2021 was declared the Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP on Friday afternoon.
Apr 08, 2022 02:03 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) issued the UPTET 2021 results today, after a lengthy wait. UPTET 2021 was held on January 23, 2022.
Candidates can check result on the official website website at updeled.gov.in.
Apr 08, 2022 02:02 PM IST
Candidates who have taken the state level…
Read Full News