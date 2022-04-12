Urban rodeo in Essone: a young man seriously injured after colliding with a tree without a helmet

This Sunday in Paray-Vieille-Paste in Essonne there was a serious road accident. At around 5 p.m., Avenue d’Alsace-Lorraine, the pilot of a disallowed motocross, lost control of his vehicle, all alone, driving at high speed. A 24-year-old man collided with a tree. During this urban rodeo, he rode without a helmet, a police source said on Monday.

Sent to the scene, firefighters escorted him completely to the Paris hospital in Piet-Salpetriere. He has an important forecast. Before help and the police arrived, his motorcycle was recovered by a third party, as is the case regularly after an accident during an urban rodeo.

Para-vile-post. A motocross rider hit a tree on Avenue d’Alsace-Lorraine on Sunday afternoon. google street view