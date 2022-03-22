ENTERTAINMENT

urfi javed new outfit postoffice and rakhi sawant funny video viral social media tmov

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • Urfi Javed’s new video is going viral
  • Urfi’s fun with friend Rakhi Sawant

Urfi Javed, famous for his unusual outfits, remains the center of attraction among the fans. She continues to amaze the fans with her strange outfits. Recently, the actress has again carried such an outfit that people’s senses are flying. The actress is seen in a red color mini dress. Rakhi Sawant is also with him. Both are surrounded by paps. Rakhi Sawant could not even stop seeing Urfi’s look and commented on Urfi’s outfit.

Urfi started the fire

Its videos are becoming very viral on social media. In a video, it can be seen that when Rakhi Sawant leaves her house, she meets Urfi Javed. She is shocked to see Urfi’s dress. She asks Urfi what she is doing next to their house. Rakhi also gives the answer to her own question that Urfi is setting fire. Fire broke out everywhere. There is a fire in the buildings.

After this, Urfi also reacts to this comment of Rakhi. Urfi says that she has brought her heart for Rakhi. Rakhi answers this and says that Wow, you have such a big heart. Actually Rakhi was referring to the design of the dress carried by Urfi. Urfi also gets shy after hearing this praise of Rakhi and starts laughing. Fans are commenting on this video of both. Once again, Urfi is on the target of trolls because of her outfit.

Urfi Javed in pink lipstick-white crop top, posed with bowed eyes

Bigg Boss appeared in OTT

Urfi Javed is a social media sensation. There is not a day when Urfi is not seen in the limelight. Every day Urfi appears in front of the fans and every day her look is completely different from before. This is what creates excitement among the fans. But Urfis are not always trolls. When she comes among the fans in a simple way, everyone praises her. She was last seen in Karan Johar’s show Bigg Boss OTT.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

649
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
535
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
472
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
448
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
427
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
416
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
401
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
392
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
389
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top