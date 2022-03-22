urfi javed new outfit postoffice and rakhi sawant funny video viral social media tmov

Urfi Javed, famous for his unusual outfits, remains the center of attraction among the fans. She continues to amaze the fans with her strange outfits. Recently, the actress has again carried such an outfit that people’s senses are flying. The actress is seen in a red color mini dress. Rakhi Sawant is also with him. Both are surrounded by paps. Rakhi Sawant could not even stop seeing Urfi’s look and commented on Urfi’s outfit.

Urfi started the fire

Its videos are becoming very viral on social media. In a video, it can be seen that when Rakhi Sawant leaves her house, she meets Urfi Javed. She is shocked to see Urfi’s dress. She asks Urfi what she is doing next to their house. Rakhi also gives the answer to her own question that Urfi is setting fire. Fire broke out everywhere. There is a fire in the buildings.

After this, Urfi also reacts to this comment of Rakhi. Urfi says that she has brought her heart for Rakhi. Rakhi answers this and says that Wow, you have such a big heart. Actually Rakhi was referring to the design of the dress carried by Urfi. Urfi also gets shy after hearing this praise of Rakhi and starts laughing. Fans are commenting on this video of both. Once again, Urfi is on the target of trolls because of her outfit.

Urfi Javed in pink lipstick-white crop top, posed with bowed eyes

Bigg Boss appeared in OTT

Urfi Javed is a social media sensation. There is not a day when Urfi is not seen in the limelight. Every day Urfi appears in front of the fans and every day her look is completely different from before. This is what creates excitement among the fans. But Urfis are not always trolls. When she comes among the fans in a simple way, everyone praises her. She was last seen in Karan Johar’s show Bigg Boss OTT.