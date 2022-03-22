ENTERTAINMENT

Urfi Javed ran on the road wearing high heels, fans were impressed after seeing the unique talent of the actress – wow urfi javed run in high heels video goes viral tmov

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • Fans were impressed after seeing the unique style of Urfi
  • The actress stunned in a backless top

‘Wow…Urfi Javed praises your talent as little as it can.’ Urfi sometimes injures the hearts of the fans by spreading her style on the road, and sometimes blows their senses by flaunting her unusual fashion. But this time Urfi has done something, seeing which you will also say – Wow… what is the matter.

Have you seen this talent of Urfi?

You must be thinking that what has Urfi done now? Actually, this time Urfi is seen running on the road wearing high heels. Isn’t it amazing! Urfi first looks into the camera and says – This is proof that I can run in the marathon in heels. Urfi’s caption with the video is also very special. Urfi wrote – Whatever you do, I can do in heels. Can you do this?

Babita Phogat missed showing ‘Dhakad Avatar’ in Lock Up, Kangana Ranaut showed the way out

Before The Kashmir Files, these films of Vivek Agnihotri have also made headlines

In the video, Urfi Javed is seen in a backless top. Urfi has paired her sexy top with white shorts. In open hair and light make-up, Urfi looks super stunning as ever. However, this time Urfi has completed her look with trendy glasses.

Fans got impressed with Urfi

Fans are also very fond of this unique style of Urfi. Thousands of people have liked the video of the actress in a few minutes. Fans are reacting with heart and fire emoji in the comment section.

Have seen the video, now tell me what is your opinion about this style of Urfi?

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

649
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
534
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
471
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
447
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
426
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
415
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
400
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
391
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
388
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top