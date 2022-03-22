Urfi Javed ran on the road wearing high heels, fans were impressed after seeing the unique talent of the actress – wow urfi javed run in high heels video goes viral tmov

‘Wow…Urfi Javed praises your talent as little as it can.’ Urfi sometimes injures the hearts of the fans by spreading her style on the road, and sometimes blows their senses by flaunting her unusual fashion. But this time Urfi has done something, seeing which you will also say – Wow… what is the matter.

Have you seen this talent of Urfi?

You must be thinking that what has Urfi done now? Actually, this time Urfi is seen running on the road wearing high heels. Isn’t it amazing! Urfi first looks into the camera and says – This is proof that I can run in the marathon in heels. Urfi’s caption with the video is also very special. Urfi wrote – Whatever you do, I can do in heels. Can you do this?

In the video, Urfi Javed is seen in a backless top. Urfi has paired her sexy top with white shorts. In open hair and light make-up, Urfi looks super stunning as ever. However, this time Urfi has completed her look with trendy glasses.

Fans got impressed with Urfi

Fans are also very fond of this unique style of Urfi. Thousands of people have liked the video of the actress in a few minutes. Fans are reacting with heart and fire emoji in the comment section.

Have seen the video, now tell me what is your opinion about this style of Urfi?