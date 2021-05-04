Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies

Infections of the urinary tract can occur in any part of the urinary system, such as the kidneys, bladder, urethra, and uterus. It is an infection caused by bacteria, fungi and viruses. It can happen to any man or woman, but most of the time this problem is seen in women.

Most women have this problem during pregnancy. Apart from this, there can be many reasons for this, such as not taking care of the hygiene of the body, urinating for a long time, diabetes etc. Know its symptoms and methods of prevention.

Frequent urination or feeling like urination can be a symptom of a UTI. Pain during urination is also a symptom. Sometimes during this time blood also comes in the urine.



Water works to flush out the toxins from the body, so do not neglect drinking water. Drink plenty of water and follow other liquid foods. Do not hold urine for too long. Urinary incontinence can also be dangerous. Clean the private part thoroughly. Eat things with citric acid like lemon, orange, seasonality etc. They work to reduce infection.

Drinking cranberry juice also cures UTI infection. Clean the private part thoroughly before and after sexual intercourse. The use of dirty toilets also increases the risk of infection. So always use clean toilets. Soak a handful of wheat in water overnight. In the morning, sieve its water, add sweets to it and drink it on an empty stomach.