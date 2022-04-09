Ursula von der Leyen in horror in Ukraine (photo)

At least 50 people, including five children, were killed in a missile attack on Friday at a Kramtorsk train station where hundreds of civilians flocked to flee eastern Ukraine targeted by Russian forces, an act “inhuman” Condemned by President Volodymyr Zelensky, but for which Moscow again denies any responsibility.

This new episode of terror has troubled Europeans. “This morning the missile attack on the train station used to evacuate civilians in Ukraine is condemnable”, Ursula von der Leyen reacted while she was in Ukraine. European Commission President and head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, left Brussels on Friday morning to visit Kyiv to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. The two also visited Bucha, a small town near the capital, which has become a symbol of the atrocities of the war. “The Unthinkable Happened Here”Ms said