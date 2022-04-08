Ursula von der Leyen ravaged during Boutza’s visit: “We have seen the brutal face of Putin’s army”

“Here in Butsha we saw how our humanity was shattered. The whole world mourns it.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was shocked when she visited a mass grave during her blitz trip to Ukraine on Friday.

As part of very strict security measures, an EU delegation was given a tour of Butsha, where dozens of civic bodies were discovered on the streets last weekend. “The unimaginable has happened here, we have seen the brutal face of Putin’s army,” said von der Leyen, as she stood in front of a row of body bags with bodies recovered from a mass grave. “Here in Butsha we saw how our humanity was shattered. The whole world mourns with the inhabitants of Butza.”

Von der Leyen, wearing a bulletproof vest, was clearly moved by all that pain. Together with Josep Borrell, the head of European diplomacy, he lit candles for the victims in a local church.