Uruguay beat Chile 2-0. The end of the golden generation?

Luis Suarez came off the bench to guide Uruguay to a 2-0 win over Chile, which knocked the local team out of the World Cup and is believed to be a virtual farewell to their “golden generation”.

Suarez, who replaced injured Edison Cavani, improved on a bicycle kick in the 79th minute. The score made “Pistolero” the top scorer in the history of the qualifiers with 29 goals, one more than Lionel Messi of Argentina.

This November will be Suarez’s fourth at the World Cup in Qatar, and he announced that the goal he scored on the night of Santiago was his last in a World Cup qualifier with Celeste.

Suarez said, ‘This is my last knockout match. “At 35, it’s impossible for them to reach another.”

Federico Valverde scored…