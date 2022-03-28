Uruguay: In a stringent referendum, Lacalle Po garners significant support for his reform package

Montevideo. Government of Uruguay He heaved a sigh of relief, convinced that he had managed to avoid the stumbling block of a referendum on his basic reform legislation, albeit with a certain equality vote, a far cry from what he expected. Stress from waiting for results and then celebrating: Government Louis Lacley Pau He told that he had got support for the law on which the opposition had raised so many questions.

But the scenario that the ruling party had hoped for, was much more profitable and without any suffering while waiting for the final counting of votes. With 94.86% of the votes counted, “No” received 1,037,731 votes (48%) for repeal and “Yes” – promoted by the opposition – 1,017,016 (47.1%).

This Sunday, Uruguay had a mandatory vote referendum on Law No. 19,899 known as the LUC…