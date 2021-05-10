URY VS ROS Live Score Dream11 Prediction FC Ural Vs Rostov Top Picks & Scorecard Russian Premier League







The exclusive football match which is being held on between the most popular teams called FC Ural (FC Ural Ekaterinburg) vs ROS (Rostov) under quite familiar Russian Premier League both are ready to make you feel astonished. Uncounted fans are eagerly waiting for the match and at the same time, they are desperately waiting for the genuine details. So here you can get to know all essential information, which everyone should know such as match details, preview, prediction, Team player squad along with probable XI along with weather report.

The FC Ural Ekaterinburg is set to face off against the Rostov team under the Russian Premier League 2020-21, the prediction of a recent match would be for team ROS. Rostov is standing at the 9th spot along with 43 runs, they have played more than 27 matches in and got the victory approximately in 13 matches, 4 ties, and get defeated in 11 matches. The entire goals of the team are 36 against 31, a prior match they have played against FC Tambov in which ROS has done 2 goals and opposite team easily made them defeated. Their last 5 standings are W.W.L.L.L.

TEAM- URY vs ROS

LEAGUE- Russian Premier League

VENUE- Ekaterinburg Arena

TIMING- 07:00 PM

DATE- 10th May 2021

DAY- Monday

URY vs ROS – Probable Playing 11

FC Ural Ekaterinburg: Yaroslav Godzyur, Denys Kulakov, Maciej Wilusz, Roman Emeljanov, Ihor Kalinin, Michal Kucharczyk, Petrus Boumal, Yuri Bavin, Othman El Kabir, Andrey Egorychev, Eric Bicfalvi.

Rostov: Sergey Pesjakov, Aleksei Kozlov, Haitam Aleesami, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Nikolay Poyarkov, Georgi Makhtadze, Danil Glebov, Armin Gigovic, Dmitriy Poloz, Ali Sowe, Pontus Almqvist.

They should maintain their consistency as they have played in their last matches because there are wide chances for their fantabulous performance. They are doing their best to secure their strategy so that they can make an upcoming match on their name as a winner team. Even the main reason for their popularity is that numerous fans love to watch their strategy which they execute while playing. Their game planning is overwhelming and hence uncounted fans always stand for them as supporters.

PREDICTION:-

Another side we have a second team as well called URY who is standing at the twelfth spot along with 31 scores on the board. They have played 28 matches where they secured winning in 6 matches, tied 13 matches, and lost 9 matches. The team players have made the entire goals approximately 25 against 35, In their last match they got defeated by the FC Khimki team, and prior to this match they have played against team Akhmat Grozny where both teams have created one goal and as a result match was drawn. So let see who will win the match and for more updates stay connected with us.