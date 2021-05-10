ENTERTAINMENT

URY VS ROS Live Score Dream11 Prediction FC Ural Vs Rostov Top Picks & Scorecard Russian Premier League

URY VS ROS Live Score Dream11 Prediction FC Ural Vs Rostov Top Picks & Scorecard Russian Premier League



The exclusive football match which is being held on between the most popular teams called FC Ural (FC Ural Ekaterinburg) vs ROS (Rostov) under quite familiar Russian Premier League both are ready to make you feel astonished. Uncounted fans are eagerly waiting for the match and at the same time, they are desperately waiting for the genuine details. So here you can get to know all essential information, which everyone should know such as match details, preview, prediction, Team player squad along with probable XI along with weather report.

The FC Ural Ekaterinburg is set to face off against the Rostov team under the Russian Premier League 2020-21, the prediction of a recent match would be for team ROS. Rostov is standing at the 9th spot along with 43 runs, they have played more than 27 matches in and got the victory approximately in 13 matches, 4 ties, and get defeated in 11 matches. The entire goals of the team are 36 against 31, a prior match they have played against FC Tambov in which ROS has done 2 goals and opposite team easily made them defeated. Their last 5 standings are W.W.L.L.L.

TEAM- URY vs ROS
LEAGUE- Russian Premier League
VENUE- Ekaterinburg Arena
TIMING- 07:00 PM
DATE- 10th May 2021
DAY- Monday

URY vs ROS – Probable Playing 11

FC Ural Ekaterinburg: Yaroslav Godzyur, Denys Kulakov, Maciej Wilusz, Roman Emeljanov, Ihor Kalinin, Michal Kucharczyk, Petrus Boumal, Yuri Bavin, Othman El Kabir, Andrey Egorychev, Eric Bicfalvi.

Rostov: Sergey Pesjakov, Aleksei Kozlov, Haitam Aleesami, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Nikolay Poyarkov, Georgi Makhtadze, Danil Glebov, Armin Gigovic, Dmitriy Poloz, Ali Sowe, Pontus Almqvist.

They should maintain their consistency as they have played in their last matches because there are wide chances for their fantabulous performance. They are doing their best to secure their strategy so that they can make an upcoming match on their name as a winner team. Even the main reason for their popularity is that numerous fans love to watch their strategy which they execute while playing. Their game planning is overwhelming and hence uncounted fans always stand for them as supporters.

PREDICTION:-

Another side we have a second team as well called URY who is standing at the twelfth spot along with 31 scores on the board. They have played 28 matches where they secured winning in 6 matches, tied 13 matches, and lost 9 matches. The team players have made the entire goals approximately 25 against 35, In their last match they got defeated by the FC Khimki team, and prior to this match they have played against team Akhmat Grozny where both teams have created one goal and as a result match was drawn. So let see who will win the match and for more updates stay connected with us.

Related Items:

Most Popular

74
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
20
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top