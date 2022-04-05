US admiral slams China over Solomon Islands security deal

by ABC Washington Bureau Chief jade macmillan and defense correspondent Andrew Green

A top US admiral has criticized a possible security deal between China and the Solomon Islands, describing it as a “secret” arrangement for the US and its allies.

Photo: AFP

Australia has warned that a Chinese naval base in the Pacific nation, less than 2000 kilometers off the Queensland coast, would “change the calculus” for the Australian Defense Force.

Those sentiments are now supported by US Pacific Fleet commander Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, who said he was “undoubtedly concerned” about the situation.

“There is still a way forward…