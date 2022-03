The CEOs of major US airlines have called on President Biden to end the federal mask mandate for public transportation. Here, a passenger works on a laptop computer at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport on December 3. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A group of CEOs from all major airlines in the US are calling on President Biden to drop the federal transportation mask mandate with international pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirement.

in one open letter Released by travel-industry lobbying group Airlines for America, the group is calling on the Biden administration to “sunset federal transportation travel restrictions.” The group argues that the restrictions no longer “reflect current epidemiological realities …