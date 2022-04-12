US as Pak gets new PM: ‘We don’t support one political party over another’ | World News

Talking about the future of policymaking, the White House said that “assessments are made day by day , especially after new leaders are elected”.
Ishika Yadav | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Hours after Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan’s new prime minister, the White House said that the democracy in the South Asian country was “critical for America” and its cooperation with Pakistan will remain unchanged “regardless of the leadership”.
Shehbaz Sharif, brother of three-time Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, took oath as the 23rd prime minister of the country on Monday, a day after Imran Khan was ousted via a no trust vote. Khan has alleged a “foreign conspiracy” in his ouster and he even named a US diplomat.
