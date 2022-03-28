Us Bars Rename Moscow Mule Cocktail; Russia Bans German Newspaper Website

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the West to give Ukraine tanks, planes and missiles to fend off Russian forces as his government said Moscow’s forces were targeting the country’s fuel and food depots. US President Joe Biden’s three-day tour of Europe ended with comments suggesting Washington was taking a much sharper line on Russia, when he said on Saturday Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”. Biden’s improvised remarks during a speech in Warsaw were not a call for regime change in Russia, but meant Putin should not be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region, a White House official said afterward. Moscow dismissed Biden’s comments, saying it was not up to the U.S. president to decide who governed Russia.