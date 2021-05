Singapore at night. Photo: allen thomas/EyeEm – stock.adobe.com

For many global law firms seeking to meet client demands in their expanding geographic footprints, entering the Asia legal market can require more than one attempt.

Law firms have made decisive moves in recent years toward Singapore, where transactional work and arbitration remained active during the pandemic, and venture capital investment has bounced back. Meanwhile, some have exited or stagnated in well-established but saturated legal markets like Hong Kong and China.