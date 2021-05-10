US CDC claims to follow these guidelines amid corona infection

Another new revelation related to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention Corona Virus was revealed in this new guideline that the virus is transmitted through the air. Let us state that the top US medical body stated that the risk of transmission is greatest within three to six feet of the infectious source where the concentration of these very fine droplets and particles is greatest.

For your information, let me tell you that when the corona virus spread last year, it was found that people are infected with SARS-CoV-2, which causes the virus COVID-19, that is very fine during respiration. Aerosolized particles occur. The mode of SARS-CoV-2 transmission is now classified as inhalation of the virus, depicting the virus on the exposed mucous membrane and touching the mucous membrane with hands contaminated with the virus.

The top US medical body stated that “people release respiratory fluids during exhalation (quiet breathing, speaking, singing, exercising, coughing, sneezing) across a spectrum of sizes in the form of drops. .1-9 These drops virus Carry and transmit infection. “. It has been said that even the smallest droplets, and aerosol particles, are formed when these fine droplets dry rapidly, so small that they can hang in the air for minutes to hours. Although more than six feet from the infectious source, infection via inhalation is less likely to occur at close distances.