US denies sending ‘conspiracy’ letter to topple Imran Khan govt

The US on Wednesday denied reports of any specific message being delivered to Pakistan’s then-ambassador to the United States and said that no US government agency had sent a letter to Pakistan on the current political situation in the country.

While responding to the question regarding the alleged ‘letter’ and ‘US involvement in a no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan’, a State Department spokesperson said, “there is no truth to these allegations,” Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday shared some details of the “foreign conspiracy letter” with senior journalists and cabinet members, asserting that the document was authentic…