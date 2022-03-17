US Fed increased the interest rate by 0.25%, know these 5 big effects on the Indian market

Photo:FILE Fedral Reserve

Highlights With this increase of the Fed, the interest rate is now in the range of 0.25-0.5 percent

Foreign investors can sell in the stock market in the coming days

Due to the strengthening of the dollar, the price of gold in the Indian market will fall further

new Delhi. The US central bank Federal Reserve on Thursday announced a 0.25% increase in the interest rate. The 25 basis points increase by the Fed will now bring the interest rate in the range of 0.25-0.5 percent. The Fed raised interest for the first time since 2018 after US inflation hit a 40-year high. The impact of this decision of the US central bank will be seen on the stock markets around the world. Its five major impacts will be seen on the Indian market. Come, let’s understand where the impact of this decision of the Fed can be seen in India.

1. Selling in Indian Stock Market danger of

Market experts say that after the hike in interest rates by the Fed, foreign investors can sell in the Indian stock market, which can see a big fall in the market. For the last six months, foreign investors are rapidly withdrawing money from the Indian stock market. His speed may be faster now. There can be a big decline in many sectors.

2. Rupee will weaken against the dollar

This decision of the Fed will strengthen the dollar, which can weaken the rupee. The rupee has already reached close to 76 due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. In such a situation, further decline can be seen in the rupee.

3. There will be a further fall in the price of gold

Due to the Fed’s decision, the strengthening of the dollar will weaken gold, which will also have an impact on the Indian market. For the last five days, there has been a continuous decline in gold. Gold has broken from 54 thousand to near 51 thousand per 10 grams. Further gold can again touch the level of 46 thousand.

4. MAI of loan may increase

The increase in interest rates by the Fed will put pressure on the RBI to increase the repo rate. The gap between US and India bonds will narrow as the Fed raises interest rates. This will allow foreign investors to withdraw money from Indian government securities. To stop this selling by foreign investors, RBI will also have to increase the rates. With the increase in key interest rates by RBI, public and private banks in the country will increase interest rates on deposits and loans. The direct effect of which will be that all types of loans will become expensive. That is, the EMI of the loan will increase.

5. Raising foreign funds will be difficult

The raising of interest rates by the US Fed will affect the availability and cost of foreign funds for Indian companies. Global investors borrow in currencies with zero or low interest rates to invest in properties around the world. Now it will be difficult. This will make it a bit difficult for companies to raise funds from FDI.