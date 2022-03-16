BUSINESS

US Federal Reserve Meeting: Ongoing meeting of Federal Reserve, interest rates are set to increase… know what will be the effect on India

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • Interest rates may increase by 0.25%
  • Inflation at 40-year high in the US

The Federal Reserve (US Fed) meeting has started in America. After the Corona epidemic, America’s central bank has the same challenge of striking a balance between curbing rising inflation and promoting economic growth, as in front of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in India. Is. Know what will be the result of this Federal Reserve meeting, what will be its effect in India and around the world?

Inflation at 40-year high

In the US, inflation is at a 40-year high. In such a situation, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, due to the fire in crude oil prices, inflation has increased further. Therefore, experts believe that the US Federal Reserve can increase policy interest rates by 0.25%. This will be the first such increase in interest rates after 2018.

This is also more likely because Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell has hinted at raising interest rates earlier this month. Wall Street (US stock market) experts expect interest rates to rise more than once this year.

Impact on India and the world

Along with the international market, the Indian stock market also expects that the Federal Reserve can increase the interest by 0.25%. Experts say that in this situation there may be a slight difference on the market. But if the Federal Reserve increases interest rates more than this, then its effect can be seen in the stock market around the world. Its effect can also be seen in the Indian stock markets, because by increasing the US policy interest rate, FIIs can move towards the US and this can lead to massive withdrawal from the Indian market.

read this also:

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

639
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
525
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
463
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
439
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
419
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
406
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
391
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
381
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
380
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top