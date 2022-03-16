US Federal Reserve Meeting: Ongoing meeting of Federal Reserve, interest rates are set to increase… know what will be the effect on India

The Federal Reserve (US Fed) meeting has started in America. After the Corona epidemic, America’s central bank has the same challenge of striking a balance between curbing rising inflation and promoting economic growth, as in front of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in India. Is. Know what will be the result of this Federal Reserve meeting, what will be its effect in India and around the world?

Inflation at 40-year high

In the US, inflation is at a 40-year high. In such a situation, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, due to the fire in crude oil prices, inflation has increased further. Therefore, experts believe that the US Federal Reserve can increase policy interest rates by 0.25%. This will be the first such increase in interest rates after 2018.

This is also more likely because Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell has hinted at raising interest rates earlier this month. Wall Street (US stock market) experts expect interest rates to rise more than once this year.

Impact on India and the world

Along with the international market, the Indian stock market also expects that the Federal Reserve can increase the interest by 0.25%. Experts say that in this situation there may be a slight difference on the market. But if the Federal Reserve increases interest rates more than this, then its effect can be seen in the stock market around the world. Its effect can also be seen in the Indian stock markets, because by increasing the US policy interest rate, FIIs can move towards the US and this can lead to massive withdrawal from the Indian market.

