US inflation hits 8.5 percent ahead of NZ interest rate decision

Inflation in the United States has hit a 40-year high of 8.5 percent as central banks, including New Zealand’s Reserve Bank, grapple with a decision on how hard to fight a price rise. .

The jump in US consumer prices was slightly above market expectations and was driven by increases in fuel and food prices, which are driving up prices in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

A rally in the US Consumer Price Index, which rose 1.2 per cent in the month of March alone, appears to reinforce expectations that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 50 basis points in May.

Read more:

* What causes inflation, and should we really worry so much about it?

* Can we trust our inflation figures?

* NZ Reserve Bank faced ‘coin toss’ decision…