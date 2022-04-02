US judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell’s bid for new trial

A US judge has upheld the sex trafficking conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, despite a jury’s acknowledgment that she falsely stated before trial that she was not sexually abused.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December of helping the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

The British socialite requested a new trial in January after one of her 12 jurors said in a media interview that she had been sexually abused as a child.

When asked in a pre-trial screening questionnaire whether he had been the victim of sexual abuse, the juror checked “no.”

Maxwell’s lawyers would have struck the juror off the panel if he had responded honestly, saying that his false statement denied Maxwell the right to a fair trial.

Prosecutors argued that Maxwell…