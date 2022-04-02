US judge rejects Ghislaine Maxwell’s bid for new trial over juror’s false statements

A US judge has upheld the sex trafficking conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, while a juror falsely declared before trial that she was not sexually abused.

key points: Maxwell’s lawyers said if he had answered honestly, he would have killed Jur from the panel

Maxwell’s lawyers said if he had answered honestly, he would have killed Jur from the panel Decision to uphold conviction paves way for Maxwell’s sentencing in June

Decision to uphold conviction paves way for Maxwell’s sentencing in June Maxwell’s lawyers have vowed to appeal the guilty verdict

Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December of helping the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

The British socialite requested a new trial in January after one of her 12 jurors said in a media interview that she had been sexually abused as a child.

When asked in a pre-trial screening questionnaire whether he had been a victim of sexual abuse,…