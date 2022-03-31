US Media Support for Raptors’ Scotty Barnes for Rookie of the Year

Scotty Barnes, NBA Rookie of the Year?

If you ask the right people, maybe.

With the Raptors in the midst of a playoff push, the fourth-overall draft pick of 2021 has been the most dynamic first-year player Toronto basketball fans have seen in quite some time.

There’s A Case To Be Made That Most Dynamic Raptor Is Rookie Sometimes, Although some Vince Carter and Damon Stoudmaier die-hards may take issue with it.

While his place in Raptors history may be debated, it’s hard not to wonder if Barnes could be awarded the league’s top rookie at the end of the season.

Barnes’ biggest contenders for the prize come in the form of Detroit’s Cade Cunningham and Cleveland’s Evan Mobley, who were placed first and third, respectively, in last year’s draft.