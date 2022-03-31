US men’s national team qualifies for 2022 FIFA World Cup

San Jose, Costa Rica (March 30, 2022) – The US men’s national team has qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, losing 2–0 to Costa Rica on the final match day of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. With the result, America is third in the octagonal standings with Costa Rica on 25 points, but is well ahead of goal difference in the final table and thus receives one of the Confederation’s three automatic berths.

The United States, Canada and Mexico earned CONCACAF three automatic berths, while Costa Rica would face New Zealand in a one-game playoff for a final World Cup spot.

Tonight’s match was the culmination of an intense and highly challenging seven-month World Cup qualifying campaign that spanned 14 matches – seven home and seven away. America’s…