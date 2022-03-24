US, NATO ‘would respond’ if Putin used chemical weapons in Ukraine, Biden says

President Joe Biden addressing a warning of a possible chemical weapons attack by Russia in Ukraine at a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, following a meeting with European leaders on Thursday and more calls for help from Ukraine’s President Zelensky. requested to do.

Noting Biden has warned that there is a “real threat” to Russia using chemical weapons in Ukraine, the first question he asked was whether the US had collected specific intelligence suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin was using chemical weapons. Are considering deploying and whether the US or NATO responds with military action if it used them.

“I’m not going to give you intelligence data, number one,” Biden said. “Number two, we will respond. If he uses it we will respond, and nature…