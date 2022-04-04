US police say six killed, 12 injured in Sacramento shooting, search continues for suspect

Six people have been killed and 12 injured in mass shootings as bars and nightclubs closed in downtown Sacramento, with police in California’s state capital still searching for at least one suspect.

Sacramento Police Chief Cathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling an area two blocks from the Capitol at about 2 a.m. local time on Sunday when they heard gunshots and arrived at the scene.

They found that a large crowd had gathered and six people died on the road.

