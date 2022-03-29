US President Joe Biden supports Putin’s comments in Poland

US President Joe Biden clarifies his own ad-lib remarks made in Poland, saying he was speaking directly to the Russian people

During a speech in Warsaw, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot stay in power” and the White House jumped in to clarify the incident.

When asked why he made the comment, Biden says he’s “not following anything behind”

As Ukraine and Russia peace talks prepare to resume in Turkey this week, it appears Russian President Vladimir Putin is unwilling to compromise.

Ukrainian officials have also achieved great success after the Turkish president spoke with Putin on Sunday.

Can a peace agreement be made?

However, Ukraine’s President Zelensky says his government is still ready to adopt a neutral position.