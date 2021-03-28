US proposes tit-for-tat tariffs over e-commerce tax – Times of India » todayssnews

LATEST

WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI: The United States Commerce Consultant (USTR) has proposed retaliatory commerce actions towards India and sure different nations which have imposed or are contemplating equalisation levy/digital providers tax on e-commerce companies.
It has issued notices looking for public feedback on proposed commerce actions towards six nations, together with India. A USTR assertion stated it “is continuing with the general public discover and remark course of on doable commerce actions to protect procedural choices earlier than the conclusion of the statutory one-year time interval for finishing the investigations”.
In keeping with a USTR doc pertaining to India, it has requested “written feedback relating to a possible commerce motion in reference to the Part 301 investigation of India’s digital providers tax”.
On this, sources within the authorities on Saturday stated India will look at the proposed motion with the stakeholders involved and would take appropriate measures, holding in thoughts the commerce and business curiosity of the nation and total curiosity of its individuals.
In June 2020, the US initiated an investigation below Part 301 of the US Commerce Act, 1974 towards the taxation on digital providers adopted or into consideration by India, Italy, Turkey, UK, Spain and Austria.
The report of this investigation in January this 12 months concluded that India’s equalisation levy, by its construction and operation, discriminates towards US digital corporations. It was strongly opposed by India.
USTR Katherine Tai has said that the US is dedicated to working with its buying and selling companions to resolve its considerations with digital providers taxes and deal with broader problems with worldwide taxation. “Nevertheless, till such a consensus is reached, we are going to preserve our choices below the Part 301 course of, together with, if needed, the imposition of tariffs,” Tai stated.

