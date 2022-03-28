US reaction to Australian boxing star

Tim Tzi has already won over Australia and now the rest of the world is starting to see how good he is.

The Australian boxing star proved he’s not just a local hero as he dominated Terrell Gausha despite losing in the first round of his US debut in Minneapolis on Sunday (AEST).

Fighting at the 8,400-capacity Minneapolis Armory, a packed house gave America the first glimpse of boxing legend Kostya’s son, who himself conquered the American market.

Although some American fans still have questions about Tzi’s credentials after failing to achieve a knockout and it appears that the Australian is simply riding on his father’s coat-tails,…