The United States government has imposed sanctions on the three most senior members of the Kinahan organized crime group as part of a coordinated international strategy to target international drug trafficking.

Daniel Kinahan, who has been named to the High Court as comptroller and manager of the Kinahan gang, his father Christopher Sr., a convicted drug smuggler, and Daniel’s brother Christopher Jr., who is caught traveling on a false identity document in Germany. Yes, all have been arrested. Placed on the OFAC list, a list by the US Treasury Department.

They are among seven members of the Kinahan organized crime group, as well as three affiliated businesses targeted by OFAC, the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

OFAC administers and enforces economic and trade sanctions against those targeted…