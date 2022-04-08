President Joe Biden holds hands and talks with Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as they watch the Senate vote.

US Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as first black woman to Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson has been confirmed by the US Senate as the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

His confirmation is a milestone for the United States and a victory for President Joe Biden, who has been trying to influence the federal judiciary with a broader background.

The vote to confirm the 51-year-old federal appellate judge for a lifetime job at the nation’s top judicial body was 53-47, with three Republicans – Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney – joining fellow Democrats of Biden.

A simple majority was required in the form of Ms. Jackson…


