US Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as first black woman to Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson has been confirmed by the US Senate as the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
key points:
- Ms Jackson will replace Justice Stephen Breuer when he retires in June
- Ms. Jackson will become the sixth female judge ever
- Of the 115 people who have served on the Supreme Court, all except three are white.
His confirmation is a milestone for the United States and a victory for President Joe Biden, who has been trying to influence the federal judiciary with a broader background.
The vote to confirm the 51-year-old federal appellate judge for a lifetime job at the nation’s top judicial body was 53-47, with three Republicans – Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney – joining fellow Democrats of Biden.
A simple majority was required in the form of Ms. Jackson…
