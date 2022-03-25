US sends nuke-proof Doomsday plane known as Flying Pentagon to the UK

A specially designed ‘nuke-proof’ aircraft has been sent to the UK for landing from the US at an RAF base in Suffolk. The Boeing 747, known as the Boeing E-4B, is equipped with nuclear shielding and can serve as a mobile situation room in times of crisis.

Nicknamed the Doomsday Plane and Flying Pentagon, the aircraft has steel-mesh reinforced windows and three decks of surveillance and communications equipment. Its official name is Nightwing and it can be sued as a war room or air command post if necessary.

Designed during the Cold War, Nightwatch has three decks. It can hold a crew of 112 people and can fly for 12 hours without landing, while aerial refueling means it can stay in the air for several days. It is reported to have wire mesh to keep its windows intact, while…