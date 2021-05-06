LATEST

US Soccer and Break Through Tech Kick Off Sprinternship Program to Transform Career Trajectory of Women – U.S. Soccer

CHICAGO (May 6, 2021)— In partnership with Break Through Tech Chicago, part of the University of Illinois Chicago College of Engineering, U.S. Soccer is set to kick off its Sprinternship program on May 10. Five female students in computer science at UIC- Emily Carroso, Megan Herrera, Ifra Rabbani, Daniela Rodriguez and Lorena Valladares- will participate in the unique micro-internship from May 10-28. The program seeks to transform the career trajectories of women (cis and trans) by advancing inclusion in the tech industry. 

  –  READ MORE: Sprintern Bios

U.S. Soccer is one of 18 companies to work with UIC and offer the Sprintership program in Chicago, building on a successful model built by Break Through Tech in New York. 

Sprinternships are the career-immersion component of Break Through Tech Chicago’s overall approach, which seeks to promote gender diversity in tech by increasing the number of women (cis and trans) and nonbinary individuals who graduate from UIC with majors or minors in computer science, data science, and other tech disciplines.

At U.S. Soccer, the paid micro-internship will see the five Sprinterns working in technology-related areas including core IT, support services and sport development technology. Their experience will culminate with a “challenge project”- building an intranet site that can house important information for U.S. Soccer staff. Sprinterns will also meet with Federation leaders and interact with a number of different departments 

The Sprinternship program is designed as a critical first step in providing female students the tools to pursue a career in technology, a normally male-dominated field. Each organization involved has designed a unique challenge project for the Sprinterns, who will bring their UIC experiences and fresh perspectives to tackle their company’s specific needs. 

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

48
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
14
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
12
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top