US Soccer and Break Through Tech Kick Off Sprinternship Program to Transform Career Trajectory of Women – U.S. Soccer

CHICAGO (May 6, 2021)— In partnership with Break Through Tech Chicago, part of the University of Illinois Chicago College of Engineering, U.S. Soccer is set to kick off its Sprinternship program on May 10. Five female students in computer science at UIC- Emily Carroso, Megan Herrera, Ifra Rabbani, Daniela Rodriguez and Lorena Valladares- will participate in the unique micro-internship from May 10-28. The program seeks to transform the career trajectories of women (cis and trans) by advancing inclusion in the tech industry.

– READ MORE: Sprintern Bios

U.S. Soccer is one of 18 companies to work with UIC and offer the Sprintership program in Chicago, building on a successful model built by Break Through Tech in New York.

Sprinternships are the career-immersion component of Break Through Tech Chicago’s overall approach, which seeks to promote gender diversity in tech by increasing the number of women (cis and trans) and nonbinary individuals who graduate from UIC with majors or minors in computer science, data science, and other tech disciplines.

At U.S. Soccer, the paid micro-internship will see the five Sprinterns working in technology-related areas including core IT, support services and sport development technology. Their experience will culminate with a “challenge project”- building an intranet site that can house important information for U.S. Soccer staff. Sprinterns will also meet with Federation leaders and interact with a number of different departments

The Sprinternship program is designed as a critical first step in providing female students the tools to pursue a career in technology, a normally male-dominated field. Each organization involved has designed a unique challenge project for the Sprinterns, who will bring their UIC experiences and fresh perspectives to tackle their company’s specific needs.